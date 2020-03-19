COVID-19 response from Canyon Explorers Queenstown

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 15:11

Adventure Group, operating as Canyon Explorers, will be suspending all operations as from Tuesday 24th of March 2020.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even when applying the recommended steps to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19, we do not have confidence this will be effective enough to protect our staff or clients, in our operating environments.

On top of good hygiene protocols, our procedures have included checking where clients have come from, when they arrived in New Zealand and if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Should staff not have been satisfied with any response to these questions, they have had the option to exclude those people from our trips.

It is our priority to look after our people - be they staff or clients. We are supporting decisions made by our staff to return to their families, or home countries, if they aren’t from New Zealand.

We will have reduced capacity and departures through to Tuesday 24th March, as we honour any pre-booked clients who we have been unable to contact.

We appreciate your understanding of this decision, and the support you have given us over the summer season. Our contact details, should you need more information;

By phone 03 441 3003

By Email info@canyonexplorers.nz