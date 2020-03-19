Change in fire season for Mid-South Canterbury

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 16:00

The fire season in Mid-South Canterbury will change from restricted to open effective from midnight tonight (19 March).

This means that a permit is no longer required to light a fire in open air in High Country Zone, Ashburton Coastal, Timaru Coastal and Waimate Coastal zones.

Although a restricted fire season will remain for the Geraldine and Waimate Forest zones, permits will continue to be required for those areas.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Rob Hands says the changes have been made after the fire danger indices dropped for the area.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location and for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.