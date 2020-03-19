Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 16:17

Citycare Water are a partner with Clutha District Council in managing our essential infrastructure. When Citycare Water were appointed to the contract late last year, both partners were aware that there were existing issues with the infrastructure that required resolution. We have been working together to identify a solution to these issues, but this will take time. In the interim we are also facing an unprecedented situation with COVID - 19. Now more than ever the community needs to be working together to ensure the maintenance of ongoing crucial infrastructure. The Citycare Water team are an essential part of that delivery.

Citycare Water have advised that some members of our community have targeted and abused Citycare Water staff in their homes and personal time. Clutha District Council CEO Steve Hill said "This is completely unacceptable as a community in normal times, and more so in these extraordinary times. Citycare Water are trusting that by making this unacceptable behaviour visible it won’t repeat". Clutha District Council and Citycare Water will report any incidents to the Police.