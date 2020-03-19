Recycling contract decision from Southland District Council

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 16:29

The current recycling contract between WasteNet and Southland Disability Enterprises will end at 30 June 2020, WasteNet chair Cr Alex Crackett said today.

WasteNet is a shared service between the three territorial councils - Invercargill City Council, Gore District Council and Southland District Council.

"WasteNet has a number of other initiatives, such as its contract with the Kings Bend landfill and its rubbish collection, which continue to operate successfully.

"However, regretfully we have not been able to find common ground on the recycling contract. Today the Waste Advisory Group confirmed the three councils will now pursue their own options for the provision of this service," Cr Crackett said.

"I’d like to acknowledge the work of SdE over the past eight years, and wish them all the best for their future," she said.

The advisory group acknowledged the situation is complicated by the uncertainties in global recycling markets and the work central government is currently undertaking to provide direction to local authorities on this.

Cr Crackett, Southland Mayor Gary Tong and Gore district councillor Cliff Bolger, all members of WasteNet, are saddened by fellow member and city councillor William (Nobby) Clark’s request to the Invercargill Mayor, following the WasteNet meeting, to be withdrawn from WasteNet because Cr Clark believes he doesn’t have the confidence of Cr Crackett and Mayor Tong.

"The work done by WasteNet representatives has been well thought-out and exemplary despite the frustrating circumstances that have surrounded this whole process," the three representatives said.

"Every member has something to bring, however, every member needs to be objective and sometimes when we get close to organisations, we can’t maintain that objectiveness," they said.

"It is always hard to debate confidential and highly emotional issues in the public when only half stories are being told and we have always as WasteNet representatives made decisions based on specialist advice and on what is best for all our ratepayers," they said.