Venues to close doors from tomorrow in response to COVID-19 - Taupo Council

TaupÅ Events Centre and the Fitness Studio will close their doors tomorrow following the Government’s directive this afternoon to limit indoor gatherings and events to 100 people.

They join the Edge Rockwall which closed today. The public wifi will also be turned off at TaupÅ Library in an effort to control numbers accessing the facility. The AC Baths will continue to operate as normal for the time being. Outdoor gatherings and events have been limited to 500 people.

Chief executive Gareth Green said the Government had been very clear and called on people and organisations to err on the side of caution.

"While we know it will inconvenience some of our customers, the advice was very clearly ‘if in doubt, cancel’ and we owe it to our community to do what we can to adhere to the Government’s directive," he said.

There had already been a number of cancellations at the Great Lake Centre and staff would be ensuring any bookings adhered to the 100 person limit. A citizenship ceremony planned for next month has also been postponed.

The Turangi Library, Turtle Pools and customer service centres in TaupÅ, Turangi and Mangakino are not affected.