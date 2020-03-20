Chief Coroner thanks outgoing Coroner Shortland and Coroner Matenga

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 05:00

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall has thanked Coroners Brandt Shortland and Gordon Matenga for their lengthy service to the Coroners Court.

Both men have been sworn in this week as District Court Judges.

Judge Matenga has more than three decades’ experience in the law, including many years appearing in the Maori Land Court.

He has been a fulltime Coroner for 13 years, having earlier served as a part-time coroner since 1996.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall says his most significant hearing as a coroner was his leading of the inquest into one of New Zealand’s greatest tragedies, the loss of 115 lives as a result of the

CTV building collapse in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, a hearing which required great sensitivity.

"Gordon Matenga will be missed by his coronial colleagues. He has been a hardworking and committed coroner and was always available for advice and discussion," Judge Marshall says.

Judge Matenga will sit in the Hastings District Court.

Brandt Shortland is another departing coroner, having served Te Tai Tokerau for 13 years, and as Deputy Chief Coroner to Judge Marshall.

"I am sure he will continue to serve the people of Northland with the same passion and commitment he has shown as a coroner and deputy chief coroner," Judge Marshall says. "His involvement in ensuring coronial business-as-usual kept running during the Christchurch mosque shooting was vital for the Coroners Court. I thank him for his support and service throughout the years. He will be sorely missed.

Judge Shortland provided his expertise in developing culturally-sensitive responses to coronial matters, including relating to returning tÅ«pÄpaku to whÄnau.

Judge Shortland will join the District Court in Kaikohe. He is one of two new Judge appointed there - it is the first time the town has had a resident District Court Judge.