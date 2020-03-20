SH2 Waihi to Trig Road resurfacing work underway

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 08:52

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road repair work and resurfacing work has commenced on State Highway 2, south of Waihi.

Work will be undertaken over the next two weeks, between the hours of 7am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Delays are expected and motorists are asked to drive with caution.

Road repair works are currently underway between Waihi and Waihi Beach Road. These works will be completed next week.

Surfacing works will start next week and are expected to be completed by 3 April.

At times, stop/go traffic management will be in place between 7am and 6pm. There will be temporary speed limits of 30km/h in place during the works.

Motorists are asked to travel carefully through the work site to ensure the safety of themselves, other road users and road workers.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be postponed. Any changes will be communicated on the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

