Name release - Body recovered, Tutaekuri River

Police can now release the name of the person found deceased in the Tutaekuri River on Tuesday.
She was 54-year-old Napier woman Hilary Mackie, also known as Shadz.
The scene examination at the river, and the post-mortem have been completed.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.
