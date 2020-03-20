Search continues in Piha for missing French teen

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 12:45

Search and rescue crews continue to scour the Piha area today as efforts continue to locate missing French teenager Eloi Jean Rolland.

The 18-year-old has not been seen since the morning of Saturday 7th March after arriving at the Fruitvale Road train station from Britomart.

Police enquiries have been working to establish the movements of Eloi from his last known sighting.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill says Police believe Eloi walked from the Fruitvale Road station to Piha on Saturday morning.

"Through Eloi’s mobile phone we have identified that he was on Piha Road at 9.18am, however his movements after this time remain unknown.

"We are asking all residents on Piha Road to check their properties/sections for any items of interest.

"We are also urging anyone who has a holiday home/unoccupied home in that area to please check their properties for any signs that Eloi may have been present."

Search and rescue personnel have been conducting searches of the wider Piha area for several days but unfortunately no items of interest have been located at this stage.

"It’s almost two weeks since Eloi was last seen and Police are doing everything we can to provide his family with the answers they desperately seek, and hopefully locate Eloi safe and well.

However our concerns grow with each day Eloi remains missing."

Eloi speaks limited English and is described as 170cms tall and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans, and dark sneakers (as shown in CCTV image).

Anyone with information can contact WaitematÄ Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 and quote file number 200310/8987.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.