Mongrel Mob member charged with aggravated burglary - NZ Police

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 13:50

A 23-year-old Mongrel Mob member is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with aggravated burglary.

The charge relates to an incident at a private address in Dinsdale in the early hours of 19 March 2020.

The Police investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing.

As the matter is before the courts, there are no further details available.