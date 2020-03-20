SPCA calls for urgent adoption due to coronavirus

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 15:13

SPCA is calling on animal-loving Kiwis to help animals in need by adopting a new furry friend.

Currently, SPCA has 921 animals available across their 38 SPCA Centres who are looking for their forever home. From Saturday March 21, SPCA are reducing adoption fees for all animals across the country:

- Puppies and kittens have a $99 adoption fee,

- Adult dogs and cats have a $50 adoption fee,

- Small animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits have a $25 adoption fee,

- Adoption fees for other animals are available on request.

Adopting an animal will allow centres to continue to provide excellent care and comfort for animals in need, while helping SPCA during this uncertain time.

"Now is an ideal time to adopt, as many families will be spending time at home. That means lots of quality time to spend with your new furry family member. Kiwis who adopt an animal give them a second chance and a loving home for life," says Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.

This time together is essential for getting to know your newly adopted pet, by bedding in good routines, and enjoying the presence of a new pet which will be a welcome distraction for many families.

Currently there is no evidence that companion animals can infect humans with COVID-19, and SPCA urges pet owners not to abandon their pets.

"We ask Kiwis to visit our website to read the animal profiles of those available for adoption, and only come into the centre if you are considering adopting. This allows for easier flow through our centres and it helps our staff managing visitors on site" says Andrea.

All SPCA animals ready for adoption are healthy and prepared for their new home. They have been desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, and have received up-to-date flea and worm treatment. SPCA’s expert animal staff are on hand to match families with the perfect pet for their lifestyle.

Kiwis can rest assured that increased cleaning and hygiene protocols are in place at all SPCA Centres and staff are ensuring visitors wash their hands or sanitise between touching animals. Centres will be practicing social distancing, which may mean visitors could be asked to wait in their vehicles before being welcomed into their local centre.

SPCA is also encouraging Kiwis to consider fostering an animal in need during this time. Not only does this provide essential support to SPCA animals but having an animal companion at home can beat boredom. Increasing our fostering network enables SPCA to maintain excellent animal care, even if staff and volunteer numbers are reduced.

To see all SPCA animals available for adoption, visit https://www.spca.nz/adopt, or contact your local SPCA centre https://www.spca.nz/contact for adoption and fostering enquiries.