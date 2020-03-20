HDC facility progammes suspended, chapel numbers limited

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 15:15

Hastings District Council is stepping up its response to COVID-19 in line with Ministry of Health recommendations and altering some of the scheduled programmes at its community facilities, as well as limiting numbers at the Hastings chapel at Hastings cemetery until further notice.

At the council’s three libraries (Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere) all library group programmes both on-site, as well as off-site, have been suspended until further notice.

The Learn to Swim classes at the Aquatics Hastings facilities have been suspended, as have the Tumbling Tots sessions at the Hastings Sports Centre.

We know these programmes are important to the community, but our priority is to keep our staff and the community safe and this is one way we can restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from these programmes, all other activities at the libraries and pools can continue as normal at this stage.

In light of the government’s restrictions on numbers of people gathering in one place, we have also limited the number of people coming together at the Hastings chapel at Hastings cemetery to fewer than 100 people.

We are closely monitoring the situation and the advice so far is that we can keep all these community facilities open, until advised otherwise.

Keep an eye on the Hastings District Council website and council facebook pages for any further updates.

In the meantime please follow the Ministry of Health advice to stay home if you feel unwell, wash and dry your hands regularly and well, and cover coughs and sneezes.

For more information go to www.covid19.govt.nz