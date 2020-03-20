Largely business as usual for Whanganui District Council facilities

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 15:40

Published on 20 March 2020

Whanganui District Council parks, venues, libraries, Regional Museum and Sarjeant Gallery are currently largely business as usual during the current COVID-19 situation.

"However, we are reviewing the situation on a daily basis and have been actively preparing for this for over a month," says the Council’s Chief Executive, Mr Kym Fell.

"Our focus is the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and the public in our workplaces and venues.

"We have business continuity plans in place to maintain the delivery of key services, and will be implementing these should the need arise.

"We have reviewed our Council cleaning regimes and are satisfied that they meet current needs. However, we are ready to increase them if necessary."

Kym Fell says all Council functions are happening as normal. However, the Sarjeant Gallery and NZ Glassworks have put some precautionary measures in place for the protection of visitors and staff and Sport Whanganui has closed the Splash Centre based on the Government’s ban on indoor gatherings of 100 people or more.

The Sarjeant Gallery and exhibitions remain open for business as usual with hand sanitiser and hand washing facilities available to visitors, however all planned events and gatherings at the Gallery have been cancelled. This includes all ticketed events - and people who have already purchased tickets for a certain event will be contacted for a refund.

The Sarjeant’s Education Programme will also cease classes for the time being. The Gallery Educator will contact anyone who has already booked for these.

NZ Glassworks Hot Shop will be closed as a precautionary measure but the retail area will remain open for now.

Even though Artists Open Studios has been cancelled, visitor numbers may still be increased for the next two weekends at the Sarjeant Gallery and NZ Glassworks so they will be closed for the next two weekends.

Visitor contact is being monitored at Whanganui i-SITE Visitor Information Centre and the Council is liaising with a number of i-SITEs nationally to ensure we are responsive on a similar level.

The planned Saturday, 28 March blessing and celebration for Claire Bell’s bus shelter artwork in Castlecliff has been postponed indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

Mayor Hamish McDouall says while Council facilities are currently open he urges people to stay at home if they are unwell.

"The best way people can stay safe and keep others safe is to wash your hands, stay home if sick, and avoid crowded gatherings.

"It’s also important that we support each other and look after ourselves and our community - including our local businesses - at this time," says Mayor McDouall.

"The status of the pandemic is changing daily, so we are working closely with central government agencies like the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Management Agency to ensure that we have the latest information."

For all information and updates on COVID-19 in New Zealand, please go to the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

For information on the local response to managing COVID-19, please visit the Whanganui District Health Board website https://www.wdhb.org.nz/ - see the media section of the website for latest statements.