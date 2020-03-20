Pray with us from home this Lent

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 16:32

We’re sad to hear the announcement from the New Zealand Catholic Bishops that all public Masses and liturgies will be suspended from now until further notice. Although we know that this is the right decision that was made with the health and safety of all of us in mind, we know that being separated from our parish communities can make us feel even more isolated and anxious in these troubling times.

We must now find ways to join with our communities of faith from a distance. Our Lent Reflection Programme booklet is a great resource for reading and reflecting on the Sunday Gospels for the remainder of Lent.

These are available to download for free by clicking the button below. We can also send you a hard copy of the Lenten Reflection Programme booklet; just give us a call at 04 496 1742 or 0800 22 10 22 or send us an email at caritas@caritas.org.nz.

Our mission as Caritas - to be love in action - is more important than ever. We’re continuing our Lent Appeal to ensure that we can still reach out and help the most vulnerable, now and in the future.

While you may not be able to put your Lent envelope into the parish collection, there are alternative ways to donate. If you are still able to contribute, we can accept donations sent in the mail, over the phone (at 04 496 1742 or 0800 22 10 22) or online (by clicking the button below).

We must remember that we are never alone when we are united in Christ. All of us at Caritas continue to pray for those who are suffering, those who are afraid and anxious, and those who are working to support their communities through this crisis.

Yours in the hope and peace of Christ,

Julianne Hickey

Director, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand

