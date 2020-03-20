Feedback sought on Far North District Council draft Annual Plan 2020-21

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 16:45

The Far North District Council is seeking feedback on changes to the way it funds replacement of community assets as part of consultations on its draft Annual Plan 2020-21.

The proposed change to the accounting policy will allow the Council to adjust the way it funds depreciation of non-essential assets. At present, depreciation is funded by the ratepayer, something the Council considers to be an undue burden.

General Manager - Strategic Planning and Policy, Darrell Sargent, says the Council is required to produce an Annual Plan each year outside the three-yearly Long Term Plan cycle. While not a requirement, the Council will consult on the Annual Plan to address new issues or adjust existing plans.

"We are proposing to stop raising revenue via rates for the upgrade and replacement of all non-essential infrastructure, and to reduce by 50 per cent the depreciation funding raised via rates for community assets, such as halls, community centres and museums. In the future, decisions about whether to renew or replace our infrastructure will be handled on a case-by-case basis."

If supported, the change will allow the release of approximately $2 million in funding to accurately assess the condition of all Council assets. This will ensure essential services can be more systematically maintained and protected.

Other changes contained in the Draft Annual Plan 2020-21 include removal of overdue library fines for children and young adults, and minor amendments to standard fees and charges to bring these into line with local government guidelines.

Go to the FNDC website to read the Annual Plan 2020/21 Consultation Document and make your submission online. Hard copies of the document and submission forms are available at Council Service Centres and Far North District Libraries. The consultation period closes on 17 April.