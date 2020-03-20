Police in attendance at fatal crash on Dominion Road

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 17:00

Police are in attendance at an incident where a dirt bike has collided with a pole on Dominion Road, Papakura at around 3.45pm.

A Police unit was patrolling along the road at the time when the dirt bike has come out of a side road before it has lost control and collided with the pole.

Sadly the rider has died at the scene.

Inspector Dave Glossop, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, says the Police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction to the bike and had not reacted to the bike prior to the crash.

Dominion Road, between Eastburn Street and Milson Drive, is currently closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

The closure is expected to be in place for some time while the scene is cleared.

A Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash has commenced.