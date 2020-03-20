All swim school and squad training sessions cancelled - Taupo District Council

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 17:28

A decision has been made to cancel all swim school and squad training sessions at the AC Baths and Turtle Pools, until further notice.

This adds to the current closures of the Taupō Events Centre, Fitness Studio and Edge Rockwall. The AC Baths and Turtle Pools will remain open for the time being.

Credits will be applied to pre-paid accounts which will go towards lessons when the lessons resume. All direct debits will be suspended. When lessons resume, all sessions will remain the same day and time.

Chief executive Gareth Green said these additional closures are precautionary measures to support the health and wellbeing of our community and our staff.

"Protecting the community and our staff by reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 must be our top priority.

"We are continuing to assess all of our facilities and the ways in which we can support our community and staff.

"Thank you for your understanding as we work through what is a rapidly changing situation," he said.