Facilities remain open for Stratford District - Stratford District Council

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 17:36

Stratford District Council have been actively monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 situation this week.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, "We have been closely monitoring the latest information from the Ministry of Health, while working with neighbouring Councils, Civil Defence and the Taranaki District Health Board."

"Council’s focus is the continued delivery of its core services to the community, maintaining business as usual where possible, and looking after our staff," says Sven.

In line with the regional approach our facilities including the pool, library and i-SITE remain open, along with Council’s service centre on Miranda Street. From Monday 23 March 2020 we will however be cancelling all programmes at the Stratford pool and library. This includes swimming programmes, school holiday programmes, and library programmes. This is being reviewed regularly.

"We have increased hygiene and cleaning measures throughout our facilities and are asking users to practice social distancing," says Sven.

Council is also encouraging the community to conduct Council business via phone 06 765 6099, on our website: www.stratford.govt.nz or by emailing: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz, where possible.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, www.health.govt.nz

For local updates on facilities visit Stratford District Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz, or keep an eye on our Facebook Page.