Transit between Australia and New Zealand - Iain Lees-Galloway

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 18:30

Travel restrictions, closing our border to almost all travelers came into force from 23:59 on Thursday 19 March 2020 (NZDT). All airlines were informed of these restrictions before they came into force.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says "The transit of passengers between Australia and New Zealand has been agreed upon and should enable eligible passengers to return home."

Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern resolved the transit issues between Australia and New Zealand to ensure people can get home.

New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, residents with valid travel conditions and their immediate family can still come to New Zealand.

Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand can also return to New Zealand.

Australian citizens, residents and immediate family are able to transit New Zealand to Australia, and New Zealand citizens, residents and immediate family are able to transit Australia to New Zealand.

New Zealanders overseas should contact their airlines and other travel providers for the most up-to-date information about flight availability.

New Zealanders should also contact their travel agent or airline if they are travelling from, or transiting through, areas affected by border measures.

New Zealanders seeking emergency consular assistance should call +64 99 20 20 20 (if overseas) or 0800 30 10 30 (if in New Zealand).