Archives NZ and National Library temporary closures announced

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 21:13

In the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Archives New Zealand offices in Auckland and Wellington have temporarily closed their reading rooms to the public as of 6pm tonight.

"The decision to close our Auckland and Wellington sites to the public has been given a great deal of consideration. This is a temporary measure and will be reviewed in fourteen days." says Chief Archivist, Richard Foy.

"The world is facing unprecedented circumstances that threatens the wellbeing of our visitors, our staff and our community, we must do all we can to protect the health of everyone."

Archives staff will still be onsite and will continue to work to provide services such as government loans requests and online services.