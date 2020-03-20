Road closed following crash in Napier

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 22:50

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Meeanee Road, Jervoistown, Napier.

Police were called about 10.30pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions will be in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.