Splash Palace and Invercargill, Bluff Public Libraries to close

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 15:24

Gore District Council has also decided to close its libraries, and the Gore Multisport Complex today. It is understood Southland District Council will make a decision about its area offices and libraries this afternoon.

All four Southland councils are focused on looking after our staff and our communities every day. We encourage anyone who is feeling unwell, worried or scared about COVID-19 to visit the Government’s dedicated COVID-19 website - it will answer many of your questions and give you phone numbers to ring for further information.

To find out what all our councils are doing locally, please check our websites and social media - we are working hard to have information relating to our services on these sites and will be updating them regularly.

We encourage you to take care of yourselves and your families, and be kind to others. Check in on elderly neighbours and offer support if you can. If you are not feeling well, stay home.

Practise good hygiene by washing your hands frequently.