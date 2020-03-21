Appeal for information following fatal crash

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 14:50

Police investigating a fatal crash on Meeanee Road are appealing for information from the public.

The crash involving a car and a pedestrian occurred around 10.30pm yesterday.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed a person walking along Meeanee Road around the time of the crash.

If you have any information that can assist our investigation please contact Police on 105 quoting job number P041405818.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.