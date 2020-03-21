DCC closes libraries, swimming pools

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 16:04

Dunedin public libraries and swimming pools are closing today following the latest Government announcement on COVID-19.

Dunedin’s six public libraries will be closed from 4pm today until further notice. Numbers at Moana Pool have been limited from early afternoon and the facility will close as soon as everyone has left.

It is hoped Moana Pool and the community pools can re-open if plans can be put in place to limit numbers and provide appropriate physical distancing. Dunedin’s community pools are due to close in March/April anyway as this is the end of their summer season.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "It’s important we take sensible precautions to keep our community safe. This means being particularly aware of public places where a lot of people are together."

At this stage, ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum, Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden and the Dunedin Public Art Gallery will remain open as it is easier to provide for physical distancing.

Mr Hawkins says all affected Dunedin City Council staff will be redeployed.

"Obviously, this is a very difficult time for our whole community. I want to continue to encourage people to remain calm and continue to take care of themselves, their friends and family.

"Many organisations have been working hard to prepare for these sorts of situations. The COVID-19 response is being led by health authorities and the DCC will continue to provide all the support it can."

There will be more information to come around library holds, fees and charges.