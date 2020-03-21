Hutt City to close public facilities

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 16:21

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has today announced all Hutt City Council's community facilities will be closed to the public, as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Facilities will be closed from Sunday 22 March, and will include Hutt City Council's libraries, swimming pools, community hubs, museums, sports facilities, and community centres. The Council's main offices on Laings Road will remain open to public on Monday.

"Our community facilities are well loved and well used by people across Lower Hutt. We haven't rushed to this decision, but believe this action is necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19," Campbell Barry says.

The Government has put limits on the number of people gather indoors and outdoors, and has encouraged social distancing measures, including maintaining a space of two metres between people.

"To date we have limited entry to facilities and encouraged people to keep space between each other. Our facilities are visited by thousands of people each week, who are in relatively close contact. It is on this basis we believe a temporary closure is the prudent thing to do."

"The health of people across our community is our number one priority, and while these decisions are not easy ones to make, they are essential in our efforts slow the spread of COVID-19 and reflect the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in."

"I would also like to echo our Prime Minister's comments - stay strong, be kind, and unite against COVID-19," Campbell Barry says.

The decision by Hutt City Council to close facilities to the public is in accordance with the framework developed by the Department of Internal Affairs, Local Government New Zealand, and the Society of Local Government Managers. Mayors and Chief Executives from Wellington City, Hutt City, Upper Hutt, and Porirua are working together in response to COVID-19.

The closure of Hutt City Council facilities will be reviewed on a day-to-day basis.

Mayor Campbell Barry media contact: Jarred Griffiths, 027 512 7366 Chief Executive media contact: Caryn Ellis, 027 238 2894

A full list of Hutt City Councils which will close from Sunday 22 March 2020:

- War Memorial Library

- Naenae Library

- Moera Library

- Wainuiomata Library

- Walter Nash Centre

- Koraunui Stokes Valley Hub

- Petone Library

- Eastbourne Library

- Huia Pool

- Wainuiomata Pool

- Mackenzie Baths

- Stokes Valley Pool

- The Dowse Art Museum

- Petone Settlers Museum

- Ricoh Sports Centre

- Naenae and Taita Clubhouse

- Russel Keown House

- Community Houses/Centres (Kelson, Maungaraki, Moera, Naenae, Petone, Alicetown, Wainuiomata, Pomare/Taita)