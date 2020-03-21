Porirua response to COVID-19 update

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 16:48

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the city is supporting the Prime Minister’s statement today and Porirua City Council will be closing its community facilities tomorrow.

These include PÄtaka, Te Rauparaha Arena Porirua libraries and pools.

"You may have seen the Prime Ministers announcement today that the country has moved to Alert Level Two to manage the Covid19 pandemic.

"We have discussed this with the region’s other Mayors and we are moving together in making decisions for our region.

"As of tomorrow, all community facilities in the region will be closed. We have taken a precautionary approach because the situation is changing rapidly.

"However, the Council office will remain open because it’s considered an essential service. We will keep our community posted as the days go by.

"Please be kind to one another, take care of yourselves, your loved ones and your neighbours."

Mayor Baker reminds people to stick to the advice that the government and Ministry of Health are giving:

Those over 70 years or with compromised immunity should stay home

Work from home where possible

Limit your movements around the country

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds and dry well

Self-isolate if you’re sick or recently returned from overseas

Avoid large gatherings so you don’t pass anything onto vulnerable people

Don’t panic buy so there’s enough food and essential items for everyone.