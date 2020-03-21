Canterbury Museum and 'Quake City' Close

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 17:43

Canterbury Museum and Quake City, its special exhibition telling stories of the Canterbury earthquakes, have closed to visitors until further notice. This includes the Museum cafe and store.

Following the closure of Christchurch City Council community facilities at 4.00 pm on Saturday 21 March 2020, the Canterbury Museum Trust Board closed both the Museum and Quake City from 5.30 pm on the same day.

Museum Director Anthony Wright says, "We are following Christchurch City Council’s lead and closing the Museum and Quake City as a precaution to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

"The Museum's non public-facing activities, including caring for our collections, will continue. We will follow the guidance of health authorities to do this in a safe way.

"We will watch developments with the Covid-19 situation carefully and hope to reopen to visitors as soon as we safely can."

Any changes to the Museum’s operations will be posted on our website.