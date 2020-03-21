$1 million win for one lucky Strike player

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 20:42

It will be a night to remember for one lucky Strike player from Ruakaka after winning $1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Sweet Gifts in Ruakaka.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $200,000 on Wednesday night.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 good causes every year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Sweet Gifts should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.