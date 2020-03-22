COVID-19: Greater Wellington closes offices

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 17:00

In line with advice from the Wellington Region Emergency Management Group (WREMO) and the Ministry of Health, Greater Wellington Regional Council is closing its offices to the public and encouraging all office based staff to work from home.

Greater Wellington’s critical field based staff in areas such as harbours, parks, flood protection and environmental roles are also being encouraged to apply physical distancing practices.

Public Transport across the region will continue to operate to existing timetables. Passengers are encouraged to leave the seat next to them empty if they can.