Update on ORC services, events and customer service points

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 15:09

While most ORC services are available as normal, there are some temporary changes for events and customer service points in light of the current alert level for COVID-19.

All bus services in Dunedin and Queenstown are currently running to normal schedules.

The Dunedin office, in Stafford Street, remains open for customer service transactions. The Queenstown office will be temporarily closed as a customer service point, as will the office at Philip Laing House in Dunedin. We encourage our customers, wherever they are in the region, to make contact in the first instance via phone (0800 474 082) or via our website ( www.orc.govt.nz).

The Council meeting on Wednesday 25 March is currently expected to go ahead as normal, in the Council Chambers at Philip Laing house. While this meeting is open to the public, we suggest that where appropriate members of the public may prefer to access the recording of the meeting later in the week rather than attending. For those who do wish to attend, please be aware that we will be observing all Government advice including social distancing and hygiene.

Other scheduled events are suspended for now. This includes the remaining Regional Policy Statement meetings scheduled for Queenstown and Alexandra this week.

Further updates will follow as necessary.