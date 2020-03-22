Selwyn District Council closes community facilities from Monday

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 15:30

Selwyn District Council has closed all community facilities until further notice, effective from Monday morning (23 March).

The closure includes the all libraries and service centres (Darfield, Leeston, Lincoln, Rolleston) Selwyn Aquatic Centre, Lincoln Event Centre, Rolleston Community Centre, West Melton, Tai Tapu, and Dunsdandel community centres, and all other council-owned community centres.

All facilities will close at their normal closing time today, and will not reopen tomorrow (Monday) morning. All classes, programmes and activities at community facilities are cancelled. Existing event bookings at facilities will also be cancelled.

The Council’s Rolleston headquarters will remain open from 8.30am Monday, but some services may be restricted or unavailable.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says the decision to close facilities is based on meeting public health requirements for minimising social contact, and is consistent with most other councils in the region.

"We understand that this is a significant disruption for our communities," he says. "But it is important that we take all possible steps to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"While there’s no indication of community transmission emerging at this stage, closing these facilities will help reduce any risk of the virus spreading through our community, and gives us the best chance of keeping our communities safe."

Mayor Broughton says the Council is continuing to liaise with public health agencies and other neighbouring councils. The closures will be reviewed on a regular basis, he says, but they are likely to be in place for some time.

Libraries and recreation centres will be looking at finding alternative ways of delivering programmes and classes using digital channels.

Customers are encouraged to minimise non-essential calls and visits to the Council, and to access services and transactions through the Council’s website and online channels.

Campgrounds, parks and playgrounds will remain open at this stage.

The scheduled Council meeting at Rolleston on Wednesday will proceed.

Ongoing information on council facilities and services will be updated on the Council website and Facebook pages.