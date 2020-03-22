Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 16:04

The more than one million New Zealanders involved in rental property, renters and owners alike, should speak out against drastic changes to tenancy law being made during the Covid-19 scare, Tenancies War spokesman Mike Butler said today.

There are three days left to submit against changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that mean:

1. Owners will be unable to end any tenancy, either fixed or periodic, except by selling the property, living in it, doing a renovation, or by seeking the permission of the Tenancy Tribunal while providing evidence of breaches.

2. Breaches such as unpaid rent or threatening anti-social behaviour will take three months to resolve.

3. Fines of up to $7200 for 87 breaches have been levied, 73 of which target owners.

These measures penalise 290,000 private rental property owners, many of whom might consequently sell.

In addition, these measures will immediately make it tougher for around one million renters, because the proposed measures will mean that:

1. Fewer private rental properties will increase demand and raise rents even further.

2. Getting rid of threatening, anti-social neighbours will now take at least three months.

3. Applicants with a tarnished credit or rental history won’t get a flat or a house in the private sector and face going on the long waiting list for a State house.

The Government should put this bill on hold rather than push through radical changes under the cover of the Covid-19 scare.

But in the mean-time, renters and owners alike should submit against this bill today.

A plan-language description of the contents of the bill as well as an analysis of the likely unintended consequences may be read at http://tenancieswar.nz/2020/03/22/last-call-for-submissions-to-save-your-rental/

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill may be read here: http://legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2020/0218/latest/LMS294929.html