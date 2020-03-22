Environment Southland office closed on Monday

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 16:21

Environment Southland will be closing its office for one day on Monday 23 March and reopening on Tuesday, as we transition many of our staff to working from home, in response to the government’s guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement on Saturday, placing the country in a Level 2 alert status and advising businesses to implement alternative ways of working where possible.

The closure on Monday will allow an incident management team to implement the transition process, enabling the majority of staff to work from home. Over the weekend, all staff identified as vulnerable were advised to remain at home until advised otherwise.

We expect to reopen the office on Tuesday, however we are asking people to call us on 0800 76 88 45, visit our website www.es.govt.nz or email us service@es.govt.nz rather than visit in person where possible.

Chief Executive Rob Phillips says as we work through the current situation he will be following all guidance from the Ministry of Health and central government.

"These are unprecedented times we are working in and they do require extraordinary measures.

"At these times it is important that we protect the safety and wellbeing of our staff and the wider Southland community. It’s also essential we take the time to get ourselves well set up to be able to maintain our work over the next few weeks or months as this situation develops.

"During these difficult times, we all need to look after each other, so remember to be kind, make sure you are getting the right information and check in on your family and friends."

Further updates on the council’s response to COVID-19 are available at https://www.es.govt.nz/about-us/covid-19-information