Immediate changes to North Taranaki school bus services from Monday

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 18:30

Citylink school bus services in North Taranaki will be reduced from Monday 23 March due to reduced numbers of available drivers, following advice from Government for over 70s not to go to work.

The number of school buses operating in the mornings will be reduced as follows:

- Waitara/Urenui/Tikorangi - 3 buses instead of 4

- Bell Block/Lepperton - 3 buses instead of 5

- Oakura/Omata - 2 buses instead of 4

Some Bell Block students will have to wait at stops while buses drop students off in New Plymouth and then return to do a second round of services.

Options for the afternoon school services are still being developed but there will be greater disruption. Changes will be advised as soon as possible.

The New Plymouth urban services remain unaffected at this time.

Fares will continue to be collected but we ask if paying by cash or topping up your smart card please have the correct amount.

Where possible we also encourage you to adopt physical distancing and ask that the first seats behind the driver are left vacant.

The situation is fast evolving but current advice is that it is still safe to use public transport. Please follow all the required public health measures.

We will continue to provide updates as they come to hand. This is a stressful time for us all. We ask that people be tolerant and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation.

Our Connector service is currently operating as usual.

Southlink services are operating as usual apart from Tuesday’s Waverley to Hawera service, which may be cancelled. We’ll advise of any changes as soon as they are confirmed.

For all official information and updates on Covid-19, visit covid19.govt.nz