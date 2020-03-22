Waikato Regional Council staff working remotely

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 18:11

Waikato Regional Council is responding to the Government’s call to work remotely and to limit non-essential travel to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Executive Vaughan Payne said the offices were closing for two days to firmly reset the business and clearly establish these new ways of working.

"It’s possible that small teams will be back in the office from Wednesday (25 March 2020) if they can safely work within the Government’s physical distancing guidelines," Mr Payne said.

"Of course, things are changing all the time so this date may change, too.

"All staff will still be working, just remotely, and essential services such as flood protection and pollution response will continue."

The regional council has been rehearsing its business continuity plan since early this year and it was activated two weeks ago in anticipation of nationwide measures to slow down the virus.

"All staff trialled working remotely to test that we’re still able to deliver our essential services, and we are pleased with the result," said Mr Payne.

The public can still get in touch by email and phone as usual, or via Facebook. For more general information, please visit waikatoregion.govt.nz.

"We will continue to follow government direction and advice by the Ministry of Health."