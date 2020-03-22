KiwiRail makes changes to services in response to COVID-19

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 20:05

"KiwiRail is suspending its three tourist trains as part of the response to COVID-19," says Group Chief Executive Greg Miller. "Tomorrow’s TranzAlpine, Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific trains have been cancelled and the services will remain suspended until further notice.

"The decision is in line with the Government policy of limiting non-essential travel around New Zealand.

"Given the current circumstances, this is the appropriate thing to do in order to protect our people, passengers and communities from risk. "We are deeply conscious of the impact that the cancellations will have on communities that rely on the business the trains generate.

"However, the safety of our customers, staff and communities must be our top priority.

"Full refunds will be available for impacted customers where we have cancelled services.

"We will support our people through this change. We will look to temporarily redeploy staff where possible and will resume our services as soon as it is practical to do so.

"The Capital Connection service will continue to operate because of the role it plays in public transport. "We are continuing to monitor the fast-evolving situation closely. "These are unprecedented times for our business and for New Zealand as a whole. We thank our customers and the public for their patience during this period of uncertainty."

Interislander remains critical transport link

"KiwiRail is committed to ensuring that Interislander remains operational, as a crucial transport link between the North and South Islands," says Group Chief Executive Greg Miller.

"As part of our response to COVID-19, we are making changes to our Interislander services to reduce risk for our people and passengers, and help ensure that a robust supply chain is maintained.

"We have already reduced the passenger limit numbers on each sailing in order to allow for physical distancing.

"From tomorrow, the Aratere will become a freight-only service (rail freight and commercial vehicles), until the end of June 2020. This move will help ensure resilience in shifting freight across Cook Strait.

"Affected passengers have been transferred to either the Kaiarahi or Kaitaki, which will continue to operate passenger and commercial vehicle services.

"Extra cleaning and physical distancing measures are already in effect on those services.

"We are continuing to monitor the fast-evolving situation closely.

"These are unprecedented times for our business and for New Zealand as a whole. We thank our customers and the public for their patience during this period of uncertainty."