Road closed following single-car crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash on Karapiro Road, Karapiro, following which the vehicle has caught fire.
Police were called about 7.50pm.
The road is closed, with diversions in place, while emergency services work at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.
