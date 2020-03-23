Great Lake Walkway boardwalk installation project under way

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 10:59

An area of the new Great Lake Walkway opposite Matuku Street will be fenced off to allow for a boardwalk area to be installed.

From today, Monday 23 March, an area of about 7m will be fenced off on Lake Terrace, opposite Matuku Street so contractors can begin installation of a boardwalk area.

Signage and detours around the site will be put in place and there will be limited disruption to path users, said landscape architect Fraser Scott.

"Our contractors are expecting minimal disruption to the usual flow of people using the path while this takes place," he said.

Please respect the worksite and follow all detours in place to ensure the contractors can work efficiently.

The boardwalk is expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.