NZ Art Show 2020 joins list of event cancellations

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 11:44

The NZ Art Show 2020 has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the health and safety directives advised by the government. The annual art show was due to be held at TSB Arena Wellington over Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

The cancellation affects nearly 200 hundred artists who had just been selected to be in the show and 10,000 expected attendees.

Even though the event was two months out, Carla Russell, the show’s Executive Director, said that cancelling, rather than postponing, was the best thing to do.

‘It was a difficult decision to make, because COVID- 19 might well be contained by the end of May,’ said Carla ‘But realistically, uncertainty around the virus is likely to continue for months, so cancelling the show for this year is the responsible thing to do.’

‘Most importantly, I feel for our artists, as many of them rely on the NZ Art Show as their main source of income and promotion during the year but as we want to keep our artists and art lovers connected we are currently developing ideas to support the artists’.

Carla extends her thanks to all those who are involved with the show: artists, Friends, sponsors, attendees, staff, volunteers and suppliers.

‘We are grateful for their ongoing support and endorsement as we are challenged with keeping our business active and alive: they all form the backbone of the show’, said Carla. ‘It’s a real shame, because we had just selected the artists for this year’s show, and we were excited about putting on another excellent show. However, in the coming weeks, we will start preparing for the 2021 show and we look forward to working with our NZ Art Show community again. It’s going to be another great show.’

All ticket purchasers, artists, suppliers and supporters have been contacted, but if anyone has any queries, please contact the organisers directly: info@artshow.co.nz or 04 - 387 4370