NZNO calls for decisiveness and unity in Covid-19 response

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 12:20

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is calling for decisiveness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and says people in Aotearoa New Zealand should be ready to move to alert level 3 or 4 immediately.

NZNO Associate Professional Services Manager Hilary Graham-Smith said the Government and Ministry of Health are providing guidance and direction in preparing the public for a move up the alert scale to levels 3 and 4.

"When that call comes people in Aotearoa New Zealand should be prepared and informed and know exactly what to do. We should be listening very carefully so we act in unison to keep ourselves and others safe from COVID-19.

"We need to take this pandemic very seriously and the public needs to be hearing one clear and authoritative voice with regards to what it should do.

"NZNO is calling on all health professionals to be united in their responses to COVID-19 so that people in Aotearoa New Zealand can have trust and confidence and act decisively when the Government makes that decision."

She said NZNO fully supports moving to level 3 and/or 4 on the alert scale, and immediately if that is deemed necessary.