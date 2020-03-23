One person has died following a crash on SH3, Piopio, Waitomo - NZ Police

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 12:45

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway Three, Piopio, Waitomo, this morning.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported around 6.40am.

Two others were seriously injured while a fourth person received moderate injuries.

One lane of State Highway Three remains closed between Totoro Road and Aria Road.

The Serious Crash Unit are at the scene and motorists should avoid the area if possible.