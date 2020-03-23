Appeal for witnesses for incident on Vogel Street in Palmerston North - NZ Police

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 13:10

Police investigating an incident at an address on Vogel Street in Palmerston North yesterday are appealing for witnesses.

Around 9.15pm yesterday Police were called to a report of a disorder involving parties known to each other.

During the altercation it was reported that a 19-year-old was hit by a vehicle.

The man is currently in hospital reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone who drove past the area around the time and witnessed the incident.

If you happen to have filmed on your phone what you have witnessed, Police would like to view it.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200323/5155.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.