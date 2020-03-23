Waimate District Council facilities to temporarily close

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 13:51

Waimate District Council community facilities will close effective from Monday 23 March 2020 as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Rowley says "It’s important we do whatever we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our District. To do this, we’ve had to make tough calls like temporarily closing a number of our facilities."

On Tuesday 24 March 2020, Waimate District Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the establishment of an Emergency Committee. The Emergency Committee will be established to exercise all Council functions and powers that cannot be exercised by the Council using its standard processes and procedures due to a pandemic, other natural disaster or state of emergency.

Following Government advice on gatherings and social separation, a decision to close the Library, the Norman Kirk Memorial Swimming Pool and the Waimate Event Centre has been made effective from midday today.

The Waitaki Lakes camping season will close early at midday Tuesday 24 March 2020. Caravans and camping equipment are to be removed before Thursday 9 April 2020. "Our community health must come first. Our facilities are a very important part of what makes the Waimate District such a wonderful place to live. It’s time for the community and the country to band together to slow the spread of COVID-19" Mayor Rowley says.