Dunedin City Council closes all public facilities

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 14:41

The rest of the Dunedin City Council’s public facilities have been closed following the latest Government COVID-19 announcement.

ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum, Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden, the Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Olveston Historic Home have been closed until further notice, as have DCC-owned sports and recreational facilities, such as the Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Edgar Centre and community halls. The customer services agency in the Civic Centre is also closed, but people can still reach the DCC via www.dunedin.govt.nz or by phoning 03 477 4000.

Dunedin public libraries and swimming pools closed on Saturday.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "The Government announced this afternoon that the country has moved to alert level three, and then will move to level four in 48 hours.

"This means we need to close all the DCC’s face-to-face services and places where people can gather. "I know this is a very worrying time for residents in Dunedin, around the country and around the world. However, it’s important to stay calm as all our essential services, such as water, wastewater and rubbish collection, continue to operate as usual.

"The DCC will keep doing the key things that keep our city ticking over.

"We’re also working through what the latest announcement means for our staff. We provide a suite of ‘essential services’, such as water, wastewater, stormwater, social housing and civil defence. Those people will still come to work with good physical distancing and other health and safety measures. We’ll also be looking at areas of redeployment for staff working from home, such as online services and caring for people in our community.

"There’s a lot of uncertainty everywhere and as a community we need to support and help each other. Things are changing very quickly, sometimes hour by hour, but we will do our best to provide information and advice for our residents as quickly as we can.

"We will continue to provide all the support we can to health authorities, which are leading the COVID-19 response."