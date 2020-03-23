Hutt City Council suspends parking charges

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 15:16

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has announced Hutt City Council will stop enforcing parking charges until the COVID-19 alert level is raised to Level 4 in 48 hours, and the country enters a period of lockdown.

"This will enable people to access essential services in our city without any charge for parking. It is a compassionate and proactive step we can take during what is a period of uncertainty in our community," Campbell Barry says.

"We are suspending charges initially for 48 hours. This may be extended following consideration by Council tomorrow."

"Essential services will continue to operate during the lockdown period - so there is absolutely no need for people to panic buy."

Campbell Barry also says that Hutt City Council will consider a range of further measures in response to COVID-19 at its full Council meeting tomorrow.

"This is an unprecedented situation, and we are looking to respond in an appropriate way. This will include establishing emergency delegations, to make sure we can continue to run our city and make necessary decisions," Campbell Barry says.