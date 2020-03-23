NZ's alert level for COVID-19 has changed

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:06

You may be aware that this afternoon, the NZ Government announced that we have moved to Alert Level 3 immediately and from Wednesday 25 March 2020, we will be at Alert Level 4.

The following information comes from the www.COVID19.govt.nz page on Alert Level and what it means for you.

Staying at home - what it means

What you must do

We are currently at Level 3, but are preparing to move to Level 4.

What that means for you is that New Zealanders who are outside of essential services must stay at home and stop all interactions with others outside of those in your households.

We know that this is a big ask. Eradicating the disease is vital to protect people’s health and ensure our health system can cope and look after New Zealanders who become sick.

You may go for a walk or exercise and enjoy nature, but keep a 2 metre distance from people at all times. You can take your children outside.

Food will always be available - production will continue, distribution will continue, supermarkets will continue. You will always have access to food.

Medicines will always be available.

Healthcare for those that need it will be available.

Your usual financial support, like benefits, will continue as normal.

Remember whatever you do must be solitary. We are asking that you only spend time with those who you are in self-isolation with, and keep your distance from all others at all times.

We need your support to protect New Zealand and eradicate COVID-19. Enforcement measures may be used to ensure everyone acts together, now.

Where can I get financial support?

The Government is acting to support New Zealanders through these changes with an updated package that has been expanded now we have escalated our response. This includes:

- a wage subsidy scheme

- leave and self-isolation support

- business cash flow and tax measures.

Your usual financial support, such as benefits, will continue.

Please also see the media release from the Government regarding this announcement, and the Prime Minister’s speech today and what it means here.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2003/S00165/prime-minister-covid-19-alert-level-increased.htm

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2003/S00167/new-zealand-moves-to-covid-19-alert-level-3-then-level-4-in-48-hours.htm

There will be further support for businesses and workers that were not initially included in the recently announced package. See here:

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2003/S00168/govt-takes-significant-economic-decisions-as-nz-readies-for-alert-level-4-in-covid-19-fight.htm

PLEASE NOTE: The Government’s www.COVID19.govt.nz site page on the extra financial support available hasn’t been updated since yesterday, but the Work and Income NZ site has been updated today. See here:

https://workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/covid-19-support.html

Remember, our GRG team is still here working to help you where we can with advice and support. We are all working remotely from home too, so please bear with us if you can’t immediately get through by phone to our 0800 GRANDS / 0800 472637 number. Please leave a message with your name and contact phone number and we will get back to you as soon as we can. Or email us at office@grg.org.nz

Please take care of yourselves and your whanau. And as our Prime Minister has said, "We’re in this together and must unite against COVID-19… Be kind. I know people will want to act as enforcers. And I understand that, people are afraid and anxious. We will play that role for you. What we need from you, is support one another. Go home tonight and check in on your neighbours. Start a phone tree with your street. Plan how you’ll keep in touch with one another. We will get through this together, but only if we stick together. Be strong and be kind."