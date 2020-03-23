Hastings District Council implements Level 3 facilities closures

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:14

Hastings District Council has today closed all of its facilities, including the administration building, to the public until further notice as a precaution due to the spread of COVID-19.

The government has announced today that we are now at the Level 3 "Restrict" alert level, which triggers the closure of public venues, and we anticipate moving to Level 4 "Eliminate" at 1.30pm on Wednesday this week in line with government advice.

From today, the Hastings District Council’s libraries (Flaxmere, Havelock North, Hastings), pools (Clive War Memorial and Flaxmere), the Hastings Sports Centre, Flaxmere Community Centre and FlaxRock Gym, Camberley Community Centre, Havelock North iSite and Hastings iSite are closed.

The Henderson Rd transfer station is still open, however the recycling area is closed.

Council is continuing to deliver essential services such as drinking water, waste water, solid waste services, public health functions, cemeteries and crematorium, animal control, and CCTV.

Kerbside collection of general rubbish will continue, but not kerbside recycling and all of the self-recycling stations are closed.

Our customer service contact centre (phone support only) will continue operating, call 871 5000.

We ask our residents to please adhere to the Government’s advice to ensure the safety of our whole community and continue to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst urged the community to follow the Government’s advice strictly in order to get on top of the situation.

"If we act quickly now and unite as a community, we can get through this together.

"Please continue to take care of yourselves and each other, while we get through this difficult time."