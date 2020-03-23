Mayor calls for TaupÅ District to help slow spread of COVID-19

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:33

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas is calling for the community to rally together to slow the spread of COVID-19, following the Government’s announcement of an immediate move to Alert Level 3.

In 48 hours, the alert level will be raised to Level 4, for a minimum of four weeks.

"This is vital to protect people’s health. We need to be following the Government’s directives and we need to be taking this very seriously as it will save the lives of tens of thousands of New Zealanders," Mr Trewavas said.

"All schools and non-essential services including bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, playgrounds and other public places will be closed from midnight Wednesday 25 March for the next four weeks, and we will need to be staying at home in self-isolation.

"I cannot stress that enough - please stay at home unless you need an essential service. If we do, we have a chance to slow the spread. We all have a part to play.

"There is no need to panic buy as essential services including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open. Please shop as normal," he said.

As a result of this announcement, Mr Trewavas added that all community facilities, including playgrounds and toilets, will now close at 5pm tonight, Monday 23 March 2020, until further notice.

"We are now erecting signs at all our facilities to let people know that they are closed.

"Our council services will continue to operate online and over the phone. Our rubbish collections will also continue to operate. We have ramped up our call centre and we are here to help. You can also head to our website or use our council-app Antenno to log a request.

"Lastly, please be kind to one another. This is an unprecedented, uncertain and challenging time for everyone and we need to ensure we are looking out for each other," he said.

What is Alert Level 3:

Travel in areas with clusters or community transmission limited

Affected educational facilities closed

Gatherings cancelled

Public venues closed (eg. libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, amusement parks)

Alternative ways of working required and non-essential businesses should close

Non face-to-face primary care consultations

Non acute (elective) services and procedures in hospitals deferred and healthcare staff reprioritised

What is Alert Level 4:

People instructed to stay at home

Educational facilities closed

Businesses closed except for essential services (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics) and lifeline utilities

Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities

Travel severely limited

Major reprioritisation of healthcare services

For further information on the Government’s announcement please head to covid19.govt.nz.