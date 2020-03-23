Environment Southland office to remain closed

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:48

Following the Government’s announcement today, Environment Southland’s office will remain closed.

Yesterday (Monday), Environment Southland closed the office in order to prepare for transitioning many of the staff to working from home, in response to the Government’s guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The continued closure means the Environment Southland incident management team can implement the Government’s direction of closing non-essential offices and moving staff to working from home now that the alert level has been escalated to 3, and to alert level 4 at midnight on Wednesday.

We are asking people who have queries or business with the council to call us on 0800 76 88 45, visit our website www.es.govt.nz or email us service@es.govt.nz.

Chief Executive Rob Phillips said that these unprecedented times require extraordinary measures to keep our people and our communities safe.

"We are continuing to follow all guidance from the Ministry of Health and central government. At these times it is important that we protect the safety and wellbeing of our staff and the wider Southland community. It’s also essential we fast track our planning to get ourselves set up to work from home as quickly as possible.

"These are strange and difficult times, and it’s important that we remember to be kind to one another, follow the Government’s advice and stay at home."

Further updates on the council’s response to COVID-19 are available at https://www.es.govt.nz/about-us/covid-19-information