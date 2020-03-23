University of Otago response to level alert rise

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 16:48

The University of Otago has updated its response, and is accelerating its move to online delivery of teaching following this afternoon’s change in COVID-19 Alert Level.

With face-to-face teaching no longer possible, the University is suspending all teaching immediately and is aiming to return with online learning as soon as possible. All assessment deadlines will be revised to accommodate current disruption.

In 48 hours Otago’s campuses will be off-limits to everyone except those staff providing essential services. Residential Colleges remain operational as they are considered an essential service. Colleges are prepared for this scenario and staff are on-hand to support residents.

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor, Professor Harlene Hayne, says the University community needs to prepare as well as possible to manage the weeks ahead.

"We are living in exceptional times, and I very much appreciate the resilience of our students and staff as we adapt to this changing situation. Please continue to look after each other. Be strong, stay calm and be kind," Professor Hayne says.

The University will continue to take advice and direction from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, and its own public health officials.